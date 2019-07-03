Brexit Supporters Turn Backs on EU Flag, Anthem

920 views
Published on Jul 03, 2019
Remember when an EU army was denounced as just a conspiracy theory during the BREXIT vote? Now they openly talk about it, threaten to punish people with 3 years in prison for damaging their flag and want people to stand for their flag & anthem — “Ode to Joy” (how appropriate)
