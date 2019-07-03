Bring Troops Home, THEN Do a Parade

325 views
Published on Jul 03, 2019
At least hold the parade at the border where it might temporarily stop the invasion. Remember when war was a last resort? When we avoided foreign entanglements? When America didn’t aspire to be a world empire but put America First? Isn’t it enough that the military industrial complex takes our lives & our money? Do we have to hold parades to glorify it?
