Time to Declare FDA Has NO Authority

Published on Jul 03, 2019
“Swarms of officers to harass our people and eat out their substance”. Those words from the Declaration of Independence are more true of the federal government than they were of King George. And no agency has harassed & robbed Americans more than the FDA servants of BigPharma
