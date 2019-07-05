Richard Proctor: How to Limit Federal Judiciary & Other Ignored Parts of the Constitution

15 views
Published on Jul 05, 2019
Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to talk about the proper role of the supreme court (lowercase as in the Constitution), the superiority of the Constitution over treaties and other ignored parts of the Constitution.
