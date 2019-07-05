USA Declares Its Dependence on Govt, Independence from God

5 views
Published on Jul 05, 2019
Whether it’s parades showing our pride in our sexuality or parades showing our pride in the military — the pride is being used to sell dependence on government and sever our dependence on God. America was NOT founded on pride but a reliance on God’s providence.
Related Videos
5Jul19 Who Needs MAD Magazine? We Have Democrats
Cruz Owns Kaepernick on Frederick Douglas
Richard Proctor: How to Limit Federal Judiciary & Other Ignored Parts of the Constitution
Census: A Question of Authority & Judicial Overreach
Zagami: Italy Fights Back with Parallel Currency to Euro
Leo Zagami: From Route 66 to Vatican 666
3Jul19 Tanks or the Memory of 1776?
Try These Arcane Insults on Social Media Censors
Trump Stops IRS From Stealing But DOJ Still Can
Comments