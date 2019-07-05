USA Declares Its Dependence on Govt, Independence from God
The David Knight Show
Published on Jul 05, 2019
Whether it’s parades showing our pride in our sexuality or parades showing our pride in the military — the pride is being used to sell dependence on government and sever our dependence on God. America was NOT founded on pride but a reliance on God’s providence.

