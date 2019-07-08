Kamala’s $100 Billion Racist Bribe

2‚145 views
Published on Jul 08, 2019
Eventbrite refuses to sell tickets to a concert where white people were going to be charged twice the price. If the DNC and Democrat debates were that principled. Kamala Harris wants to get in front of the other candidates pushing for reparations, offering $25,000 to blacks making as much as $100,000 per year. Let the slave auction of whites begin.
