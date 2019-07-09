Disney Destroys It’s Own Property with Intersectionality

1‚170 views
Published on Jul 09, 2019
Disney, like all multinational corporations is about monopoly. They’ve bought both the Star Wars & Marvel properties and are destroying not only their box office revenue but park attendance with their intersectional feminism. A look at Song of the South and Disney’s Tolkien’s bio-pic that completely erased his Christian influences.
Related Videos
