Trump Takes on Fossil Fools’ Green New Deal

730 views
Published on Jul 09, 2019
Norway has given tax exemption & massive subsidies for people to buy electric vehicles. Trump takes on the folly of the fossil fools pushing Paris Climate Accord, Green New Deal and carbon taxes as Oregon’s governor mulls executive orders for carbon taxes.
Related Videos
9Jul19 Swalwell, Epstein, Census, Ross Perot
Epstein: Personification of America’s Fall
Census: A Question of Authority
Farewell Swalwell, Good Riddance
Disney Destroys It’s Own Property with Intersectionality
RIP ROSS PEROT: PATRIOT AND ANTI-GLOBALIST PROPHET
RIP Ross Perot: Patriot And Anti-Globalist Prophet
8Jul19 BigPharma Looking at $200 Billion Liability
Kamala’s $100 Billion Racist Bribe
Comments