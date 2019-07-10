Judges Obstruct Trump on Price-Gouging Pharma, Social Media, Census

275 views
Published on Jul 10, 2019
How long will it take Trump to realize he doesn’t answer to EVERY SINGLE federal judge? How many times and how many ways will Trump be blocked by a singled federal judge. Now a judge is saying Trump administration can’t require price info on BigPharma ads even though prices skyrocketed 5X’s inflation (but it CAN still require disclosure of side effects). Another judge says Trump can’t change lawyers on the census question hearing and another judge says he can’t block Twitter trolls.
