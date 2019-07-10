Doc: “Back to the Future” Climate Script

10 views
Published on Jul 10, 2019
Christopher Lloyd stumbles into the perfect idea for a sequel to Back to the Future” series. Make it about climate change! They could jump forward & backward in time as the narrative changes from cooling, to warming, to emergency.
Related Videos
10Jul19 Execution for Journalists by UK Court & Facebook
Epstein: $4M Clinton Global Initiative Founding Father
Judge: Twitter CEO Can Ban, Trump Can’t
Facebook Promotes Death Threats Against Those It Hates
Judges Obstruct Trump on Price-Gouging Pharma, Social Media, Census
Tommy Robinson's Final Interview Before Prison
9Jul19 Swalwell, Epstein, Census, Ross Perot
Epstein: Personification of America’s Fall
Trump Takes on Fossil Fools’ Green New Deal
Comments