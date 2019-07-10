Judge: Twitter CEO Can Ban, Trump Can’t

155 views
Published on Jul 10, 2019
Are social media CEO’s more powerful than the President? The corrupt judiciary lets them censor the digital public square but prohibits Trump from banning anyone. Will the same rule apply to AOC?
