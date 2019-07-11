The TRUMP Card to Stop Judicial Tyranny
The David Knight Show
Published on Jul 11, 2019
Judges say the census can ask ANY question BUT citizenship. We can defend ANY nation’s borders BUT ours. Now a judge says drug commercials can be forced to enumerate side effects BUT not exorbitant price. This drug price gouging is the a chance for Trump to stop the judicial overreach that has blocked him on the most important issues and shut down the election more effectively than the Democrats & intelligence agencies combined.

