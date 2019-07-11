Plastic Straw Ban? Woman Killed by Metal Straw

1‚645 views
Published on Jul 11, 2019
The plastic straw bans being enacted by enviro-signaling Democrats are based on a straw argument from a 9 yr old. Now it’s claimed it’s first victim, a woman killed by a metal straw. But it’s OK — the environment was not harmed
Related Videos
11Jul19 Tommy Robinson Sentenced, Left Cheers
Epstein, Acosta, Victoria Secret & Blackmail
TSA Attacks Man for Opting to NOT Fly Instead of Body Search
Celente: Is Deutsche Bank a Black Swan?
AOC Calls Pelosi Racist & Sexist: Pull Up a Chair for the Catfight
The TRUMP Card to Stop Judicial Tyranny
10Jul19 Execution for Journalists by UK Court & Facebook
Epstein: $4M Clinton Global Initiative Founding Father
Judge: Twitter CEO Can Ban, Trump Can’t
Comments