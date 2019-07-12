Female Reporter Demands Private Time With Candidate

980 views
Published on Jul 12, 2019
BBC, CNN & a female reporter are outraged that a candidate doesn’t want a female reporter to “ride along” w/o a third party in the #MeToo age. And, the US Lesbian Soccer Team says “hide your wife, hide your kids” as they party in NYC after throwing a black Christian off the team for not wearing gay pride colors.
