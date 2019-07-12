Opioid Fine, A Slap on Wrist as Judge Slaps Down Info on Price Gouging

185 views
Published on Jul 12, 2019
BigPharma price-gouging on ineffective meds as the administrative state protects them. The $1.4B fine is nothing compared to what they made and the on-going dollar costs and human costs.
Related Videos
12Jul19 Trump’s Lawsuit Straightjacket
Epstein Education System
WH Social Media Summit: ThinkTank Apologists
Finnish & Japanese Studies Expose Myth of Man-Made Climate Change
Dyncorp, CIA, State Dept & Epstein
Female Reporter Demands Private Time With Candidate
11Jul19 Tommy Robinson Sentenced, Left Cheers
Epstein, Acosta, Victoria Secret & Blackmail
Plastic Straw Ban? Woman Killed by Metal Straw
Comments