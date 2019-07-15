Thiel Calls Google Treasonous; Here’s How to Break Its Monopoly

825 views
Published on Jul 15, 2019
Peter Thiel made the case that Google has committed treason in 3 ways as psychologist Robert Epstein lays out how to break its monopoly
Related Videos
15Jul19 Six-Legged Asian & the Dem Plan for America
Race Wars: Dems’ Circular Firing Squad
Trump & Dems Say No to Facebook Crypto
Ben Garrison: What I Would’ve Said to the President at Social Media Conference
12Jul19 Trump’s Lawsuit Straightjacket
Epstein Education System
WH Social Media Summit: ThinkTank Apologists
Finnish & Japanese Studies Expose Myth of Man-Made Climate Change
Opioid Fine, A Slap on Wrist as Judge Slaps Down Info on Price Gouging
Comments