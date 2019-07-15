Trump & Dems Say No to Facebook Crypto

525 views
Published on Jul 15, 2019
On one side, House Democrats, President Trump and the Federal Reserve want to stop Facebook’s global currency. On the other side are Congressional Republicans, big business (who’re already in for $10M each), Facebook and all the lawyers hundreds of billions of dollars can buy. Who will win?
