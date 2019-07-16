2020 Corvette C8 & Future of Car Ownership

1‚200 views
Published on Jul 16, 2019
Eric Peters, EPAutos.com, looks at the 8th generation of Corvette as it’s about to be revealed. What does it reveal about the future of car ownership?
Related Videos
16Jul19 Boston Bullied the Wrong Group—They KNOW the Constitution
Judicial Tyranny, Antifa Terrorism
The Zeta Narco-State: Why Trump MUST Use the Military
PC Rules Killed Comedy, Now Coming for Drama
Using Transportation as Slave Training
New Rule: DIY Car Repair Prohibited
Trump v “Squad”: Left Claims Socialism is a “Race”, Literally
15Jul19 Six-Legged Asian & the Dem Plan for America
Race Wars: Dems’ Circular Firing Squad
Comments