PC Rules Killed Comedy, Now Coming for Drama

405 views
Published on Jul 16, 2019
Scarlett Johansson is not allowed to play a transgender. Brian Cranston is criticized for playing a disabled person. Will political correctness kill drama (and acting) as it has already killed comedy and free speech?
