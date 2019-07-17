US Military Coup Against News & Elections Begins

1‚470 views
Published on Jul 17, 2019
The same people behind the RussiaGate coup attempt are behind NewsGuard, to tell us which news sites to trust, and ElectionGuard, to count the votes. Do you see a problem?
Related Videos
17Jul19 Charles: Crown Prince of Climate Alarm
Los Angeles: Incubator for MS-13 Global Cartel
Hindsight is 2020: Democrats Haunted by Past
21st Robber Barons of Internet
Will Pentagon Tell Truth About Lyme Disease & Plum Island?
16Jul19 Boston Bullied the Wrong Group—They KNOW the Constitution
Judicial Tyranny, Antifa Terrorism
The Zeta Narco-State: Why Trump MUST Use the Military
PC Rules Killed Comedy, Now Coming for Drama
Comments