21st Century Vandals & Goths

495 views
Published on Jul 18, 2019
Political corruption, endless war, debased currency and the barbarians — Vandals & Goths. Is America today that much different from Rome when it fell? Who are our Vandals & Goths?
Related Videos
18Jul19 Trump to Use Rand as Peacemaker
AOC Confirms “Communist” is a Race (and a Hateful Racial Slur)
When Reagan DIDN’T Go To War
Lunatic Media Ignore Actual Nazis in Space Program
She Went Back to Beautiful Somalia—Terrorists Killed Her
Fighting Anti-Christian Bigots for “Free Exercise”
17Jul19 Charles: Crown Prince of Climate Alarm
Los Angeles: Incubator for MS-13 Global Cartel
Hindsight is 2020: Democrats Haunted by Past
Comments