Lunatic Media Ignore Actual Nazis in Space Program

490 views
Published on Jul 18, 2019
The left whines about “white supremacy” on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. But they ignore the actual Nazis from Operation Paperclip. And, the word “manhole” is banned in Berkley as too sexist.
