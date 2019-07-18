Filmmaker Michael Hansen Killing Europe & Killing Free Speech

1‚785 views
Published on Jul 18, 2019
Matt Bracken interviews filmmaker Michael Hansen about dealing with the death of free speech and what Americans can do to stop ANTIFA and the attack on civil rights in America.
