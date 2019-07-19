Judicial Tyranny: How We Got It, How We End It

575 views
Published on Jul 19, 2019
3,500 federal judges writing laws & vetoing the President, state governors and legislatures? Dr. Richard Proctor joins to look at how judges assumed power and why we assume they should have it and how we can end it. And, the danger of the deficits.
