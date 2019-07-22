National Debt Forging Chains of Indentured Slavery

815 views
Published on Jul 22, 2019
All of Washington — both parties, Congress & White House — pretend that the national debt has no consequences. They talk about reparations for slavery because they don’t want you to see we are all becoming indentured slaves as Rand Paul is excoriated for daring to ask the cost of a new open-ended entitlement to 2092 for victims of 9/11
