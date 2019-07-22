Coming to America: South Africa’s Violent “Race Reparations”

3‚070 views
Published on Jul 22, 2019
Simon Roche, suidlander.org, opposed apartheid & racism as a Christian in South Africa. But after the ANC marxists got power, they stoked racism, envy & greed to escalate violence against white farmers in the name of reparations. The same tactics are being used in America now by our DNC (Democrat National Committee).
