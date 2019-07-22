Equifax Victims Won’t See Much of $700M Award

935 views
Published on Jul 22, 2019
Equifax has agreed to pay $700M for the loss of private data of over 145M people. Only the lawyers will get compensated. And, as everyone is rightly concerned about the Epstein & the elite pedophiles he serviced, are you aware of the trickle-down debauchery that permeates our society beginning in kindergarten?
Related Videos
22Jul19 No Free Lunch: School Threatens to Take Kids Who Owe for School Lunch
Judge Gags Dietary Advice: Get a License
Coming to America: South Africa’s Violent “Race Reparations”
Sanders’ Staff Fights for $15 As He Attacks Whistleblowers
National Debt Forging Chains of Indentured Slavery
19Jul19 Dems Surrender American Dream to Dreamers
The Big Problem No 2020 Candidate Will Talk About
Planned Parenthood Aborts CEO
Antifa & AOC’s Lies: Recycled From Communist Party Manual 63 Years Ago
Comments