MSNBC Invokes Racial Violence Live On Air

2‚090 views
Published on Jul 23, 2019
Joy Reid and her guests attempted to smear supporters of President Trump as "bigots" in a recent clip from MSNBC. Owen points out the actual racist attitude on the left.
Related Videos
Democrats Ramp Up Violent Rhetoric To Cause More Left Wing Terror In America - War Room Full Show
Racist Democrats Hate #BrownSkinGirlChallenge When It Supports America
"V For Vaccine" Protest Invades Comic-Con
Chuck Schumer Wants You To Pay For His Votes
Left Wing Agitators Doxx Meme King Carpe Donktum
"Drunks Against Trump" Is An Official Left Wing Activist Group
Owen Shroyer Debates Pulling Plug On Infowars Army
You May Filter Your Drinking Water, But What About Water You Bathe In?
Americans Fight For Independence As Liberal Socialism Attempts Total Takeover
Comments