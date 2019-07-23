Trump & Dems Agree: Ignore Deficit & Budget

465 views
Published on Jul 23, 2019
No “poison pills” (except a ballooning deficit). More spending for Welfare State & Warfare State funded by magic money. What goes up will always go up may be true of the cumulative debt, but not the economy.
Related Videos
23Jul19 Boris Thanks May For Making Him Prime Minister
Mogs, Reefer Madness, Global Warming & Other Conspiracy Theories
Pastor Jailed by Turkey Can’t Believe LGBT Persecution of Christians in USA
Mexicans & Democrat Rank & File Want Border Protection
CPS Attorney Arrested for Refusing to Keep Quiet About Abuse
DARPA’s Talking Plasma Laser Balls to Control Public Square
22Jul19 No Free Lunch: School Threatens to Take Kids Who Owe for School Lunch
Equifax Victims Won’t See Much of $700M Award
Judge Gags Dietary Advice: Get a License
Comments