Pastor Jailed by Turkey Can’t Believe LGBT Persecution of Christians in USA

3‚310 views
Published on Jul 23, 2019
Pastor Brunson, freed from Turkish jail by pressure from Trump administration, returns to USA after 23 years and can’t believe the religious persecution of Christians by LGBT activists. And, Beto & Libertarians attack Texas Gov Abbott for stopping government agency attacks on Christian businesses like Chik-Fil-A
