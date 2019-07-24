Whistleblower: Worldwide Weaponized Web

485 views
Published on Jul 24, 2019
As YouTube bans the very word, “Christian”, from ads, a senior Google engineer does an on-the-record interview with Project Veritas on the dangers of the politicization of technology.
