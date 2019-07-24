Leftist Bigotry & Hate: First Chik-Fil-A, Now Burgerim

75 views
Published on Jul 24, 2019
Muslims have forced a Jewish hamburger franchise to shut down simply because of who he is. And Facebook is OK with the bullying, bigotry and hatred.
Related Videos
24Jul19 Mueller Schooled: “Guilty Until Exonerated” or “Innocent Until Proven Guilty”?
Statutory Pedophilia: Pre-Pubescent Kids Transitioning
Whistleblower: Worldwide Weaponized Web
School Refuses to Let CEO Pay Lunch Bills, Continue to Threaten Families with CPS
23Jul19 Boris Thanks May For Making Him Prime Minister
Mogs, Reefer Madness, Global Warming & Other Conspiracy Theories
Pastor Jailed by Turkey Can’t Believe LGBT Persecution of Christians in USA
Mexicans & Democrat Rank & File Want Border Protection
Trump & Dems Agree: Ignore Deficit & Budget
Comments