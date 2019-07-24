Statutory Pedophilia: Pre-Pubescent Kids Transitioning

25 views
Published on Jul 24, 2019
Doctors in US & UK are warning about the physiological adverse effects of hormones for pre-pubescent kids. If marriage and consensual sex for those under 16 is prohibited & deemed “statutory rape”, why isn’t this practice for kids less than HALF that age not considered statutory pedophilia?
Comments