Google Whistleblower Exposes Election Theft

1‚575 views
Published on Jul 24, 2019
James O'Keefe has once again brought another whistleblower from inside Google to expose the blatant election manipulation and impending theft.
Related Videos
The Mueller Hearing Was A Disaster For Democrats! - FULL SHOW
VIDEO: Mueller Caught In Massive Perjury Lie Before Congress
No Charges Filed Against Key Witness Whose Lie Opened Trump Investigation
Mueller Report Outside Of Law, Violates Trump's Due Process
Mueller Report: No Obstruction If No Corruption
Mueller Report: Impeachment Inappropriate
When The Economy Crashes, The Elite Will Become Obsolete
Mueller Noticeably Dazed And Confused At Congressional Testimony
Alleged Child Predator Abuses Canadian Law To Demand Groping
Comments