Celente — Pocahontas Warns on Economy?
1‚595 views
The David Knight Show
Published on Jul 25, 2019
Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, looks at the Greater Depression on the way. And, Elizabeth Warren warns on the economy — does she have a solution?

