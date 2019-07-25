Amazon & YouTube Intensify New Censorship Rules

315 views
Published on Jul 25, 2019
The term “conspiracy theorist” has gone from a pejorative slur to grounds for censorship on YouTube and Amazon removes a documentary that’s been up for 2 years without issue. Will Trump’s DOJ do anything to protect free speech?
