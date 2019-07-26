Trump’s Plastic Straws & Biden’s Strawman Attack on Christians

695 views
Published on Jul 26, 2019
In attacking Trump personally, is Biden appealing to the morality of Christians (who he’s called the “dregs of society” for supporting traditional marriage) or pandering to the LGBT authoritarians? And, Mississippi’s CPS celebrates a record number of adoptions. Is that a good or bad thing?
