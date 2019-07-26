Jesuit Magazine Pushes Marxism & Democrats

940 views
Published on Jul 26, 2019
The Jesuits have gone on record, embracing Marxism while rejecting Christianity & traditional Roman Catholicism. They’ve come out of the closet for communism, Bernie & AOC.
