Unlimited Health or Unlimited Govt?

465 views
Published on Jul 29, 2019
Stem cells touted as the future of “unlimited hair”. But using YOUR OWN stem cells can cure FAR more than just baldness. Arthritis, immune disease, multiple sclerosis, autism are just a few. It’s enough to make BigPharma lobby the feds. So, an unlimited, unconstitutional FDA has declared this potential — FORBIDDEN.
Related Videos
29Jul19 Gangs WITHOUT Guns Weaponized by White Liberals
$12k/day Liberal Gangsters Incite Gang Violence of Youth
Gabbard v Google: Election Rigging is Well Underway Already
Adam Schiff’s Bill to Criminalize Journalists & Whistleblowers
Baltimore: Infested by Democrat Policies & Politicians
$2M Counterfeit Currency in Denver is Tiny Tip of the Operation
26Jul19 Mueller’s “End Justifies the Means” America
Jesuit Magazine Pushes Marxism & Democrats
Ilhan: White Men More Dangerous Than Jihadi Terrorists
Comments