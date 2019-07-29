Trump Must Take Action Against Big Tech Fascism And The Chicom Censorship Takeover

1‚295 views
Published on Jul 29, 2019
Alex Jones sends out an emergency message to President Trump to take action to protects freedom of speech in America.
