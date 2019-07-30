Compulsory “National Service”: Democrat Promotes Literal Slavery

425 views
Published on Jul 30, 2019
Democrats are trying to out manuver each other on socialism, racism — and TAXES. Forget about “reparations” for slavery, this Democrat candidate for President has a program for ACTUAL slavery—not just tax slavery, but literal compulsory servitude.
