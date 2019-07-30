Capitol One Hack Exposes User Data & FBI “Inspector Clouseau”

295 views
Is it time for the internet to be redesigned from the ground-up for security AND privacy? Right after the fines were imposed for the Equifax breach, another new breach — this time of Capital One. What does it tell us about the non-existence of “cybersecurity” & the clowns at the FBI?
