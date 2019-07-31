Marianne Poppins: Exorcising White Privilege, Casting a Spell on Democrats

1‚070 views
Published on Jul 31, 2019
Marianne Williamson has performed ceremonies to exorcise “white privilege” but one can never be rid of the social justice stigma so she has done the math for “reparations”. David Knight reveals the mathematical formula
