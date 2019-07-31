Caller: How Do We Escape Electronic Vote Rigging?

605 views
Published on Jul 31, 2019
A caller asks what can Trump do to stop electronic vote rigging. David Knight explains who is pushing electronic voting and gives actions that MUST be taken by Trump, but also at the state & local level
Related Videos
31Jul19 National Popular Vote Pact: Taking Trump off Ballot in California
UNIVERSAL Healthcare: For the Entire Universe
Caller Calls Out Marianne on Gross Pointe Water
Marianne Poppins: Exorcising White Privilege, Casting a Spell on Democrats
California Taxes Everyone in USA
30Jul19 Female Soccer Players Paid MORE Than Men, But Still Sue
The Astronomical Cost of Green New Deal, a Deal-Breaker for Swing State Voters
Capitol One Hack Exposes User Data & FBI “Inspector Clouseau”
Compulsory “National Service”: Democrat Promotes Literal Slavery
Comments