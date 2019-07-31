Marianne Williamson Blames Crumbling Democrat Infrastructure On Trump

885 views
Published on Jul 31, 2019
Marianne Williamson used her time on the debate stage to attack Trump for failed Democrat infrastructure, and the ignorant crowd cheered.
Related Videos
War Looms As China Prepares To Invade Hong Kong - FULL SHOW
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star - Return To Innocence
Top Gambler Predicts Debate Outcome
SHOCKER! MSM Admits Alex Jones Was Right About Epstein
WOW! MSM Apologizes To Trump For Russiagate Hoax
Alex Jones Defeats Robert Mueller In Political Duel
Pedophiles Attack Mario Lopez For Defending Children
Liberalism Is A Deadly Cancer Tumor And We Are The Immune System
Down The Epstein Rabbit Hole
Comments