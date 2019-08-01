9/11 “Mastermind” to Talk? Firefighters Call for “Pre-Planted Explosives” to be Investigated by Grand Jury

2‚020 views
Published on Aug 01, 2019
9/11 victims compensation bill, the alleged death of Osama bin Laden’s son, reports that the “mastermind” of 9/11 attack will talk to avoid the death penalty. But the media keeps quiet about NY Fire Commissioners joining Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry to demand a real grand jury investigation of “overwhelming evidence of pre-planted explosives” bringing down the 3 building, not 2 planes.
