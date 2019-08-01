Conspiracy Theories of WaPo, Booker & Real CIA/MI5 Conspiracy
Copy Link Download
505 views
The David Knight Show
Published on Aug 01, 2019
Corey Bookers thinks Russians got black people to vote for Trump, the Washington Post thinks hamburgers have now become part of the ever-expanding Russian takeover. But secret texts between FBI-MI5-CIA expose the real foreign collusion as classified documents are found — AT COMEY’S HOME.

Comments


Related Videos
1Aug19 #DemDebate: Protestors, Witches, Clowns
Which Dem Won the Advance Auction of Stolen Goods?
Fed Rate Cut: Will It Work?
Universal Basic Poverty & the Coming Civil War
9/11 “Mastermind” to Talk? Firefighters Call for “Pre-Planted Explosives” to be Investigated by Grand Jury
Tulsi Takes on Regime Change & Our Al Qaeda Allies
Tulsi Smokes Kamala Over Pot Hypocrisy
31Jul19 National Popular Vote Pact: Taking Trump off Ballot in California
UNIVERSAL Healthcare: For the Entire Universe