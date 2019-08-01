Conspiracy Theories of WaPo, Booker & Real CIA/MI5 Conspiracy

505 views
Published on Aug 01, 2019
Corey Bookers thinks Russians got black people to vote for Trump, the Washington Post thinks hamburgers have now become part of the ever-expanding Russian takeover. But secret texts between FBI-MI5-CIA expose the real foreign collusion as classified documents are found — AT COMEY’S HOME.
