Plagues, Infestation, and Natural Disasters: The Collapse Is Here, And It's Biblical

1‚770 views
Published on Aug 06, 2019
Harrison gets into some news about how Harvard scientists begin an experiment to block out the sun.
Related Videos
6Aug19 COLLAPSE IMMINENT: Foreign and Domestic Threats Reach Critical Mass
What Trump SHOULD Have Said In His Response To Mass Shootings
Globalism Is Fiat Reality
Washington Post Desecrates Texas History To Justify Illegal Immigration
In A World Of Volatile Markets, Gold Is Still The Standard
Undercover Video Captures Abortion Doctor Making Shocking Confession
Cloudflare Pulls Down 8Chan, But You Won't Believe What They Leave Up
Radicalized by Loneliness: 20% of Millennials Have No Friends
Mass Shooting Facts Being Hidden By Big Tech And Mainstream Media
Comments