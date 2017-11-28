Watchdog: Defense Department Remains Vulnerable to Insider Threats

The Defense Department’s efforts to restrict access to its most sensitive databases remain inadequate more than four years after the high-profile leaks by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, according to the Pentagon’s inspector general.

In a report released Friday, the federal watchdog listed the issue as a top management challenge confronting the military, alongside the threat of North Korea, Russia, Iran, and transnational terrorism, among others.

The Pentagon has been particularly troubled by the ability of employees or government contractors to steal and disseminate troves of classified information, spurring the implementation of a series of new protections to better safeguard sensitive data and monitor those with access to it. Even so, the Defense Department remains vulnerable.

