Watchdog: FBI Has Found 30 Pages Of Docs Relating To Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Meeting

Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, announced that the FBI has found 30 pages of documents concerning the 2016 tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

“The FBI is out of control. It is stunning that the FBI ‘found’ these Clinton-Lynch tarmac records only after we caught the agency hiding them in another lawsuit,” Judicial Watch Tom Fitton said in a statement. “Judicial Watch will continue to press for answers about the FBI’s document games in court. In the meantime, the FBI should stop the stonewall and release these new records immediately.”

The watchdog group expects to receive the newly revealed documents by the end of November.

Read more